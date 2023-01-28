Search efforts continued Saturday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O'Connor for a boater who went missing after a collision with a barge.
The missing boater, a 20-year-old man, has been missing since late Friday night, when the aluminum skiff he was on with another man collided with a barge, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other boater was found and taken to a hospital with injuries.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and civilian volunteers searched for the missing man through Friday night and into Saturday. The search was paused about 5 a.m. Saturday and resumed at daylight, Chief Deputy Johnny Krause, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, said.
Krause did not release the boaters' names.
Calls for volunteers on social media Friday night asked that anyone willing and able to help search with a boat go to the Sanctuary at Costa Grande, a waterfront community several miles west of Port O'Connor.
In a Saturday afternoon news release, the Coast Guard said they were notified of the collision 10:56 p.m. by a vessel that had been towing the barge. Krause, of the sheriff's office, said they received a call about 11:20 p.m. The Coast Guard said the missing boater was not wearing a life jacket.
The Coast Guard dispatched a response boat from their Port O'Connor station and a helicopter from Corpus Christi for the search. In addition to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Parks and Wildlife, boat towing businesses TowBoat U.S. and SeaTow assisted in the search. Volunteer fire department and civilian vessels aided in the search also assisted.