The Second Annual Food Drive in honor of David Castillo will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave.
The following items are being collected: cases of bottled water, canned green beans, canned corn, plastic cutlery, to-go plates with lids and dividers.
For more information, call Argelia 830-387-1817.
