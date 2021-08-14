The second Downtown Victoria Art Walk will be 4-10 p.m. Sept. 10. The first Art Walk in June featured more than 16 local businesses and over 35 artists, and attracted more than 500 attendees.
Once again, several downtown locations will exhibit local art along with the artists.
The event will feature music, refreshments, shopping, dining, a trolley, and of course, art. The Art Walk is a self-guided art experience of local galleries, artist studios, local businesses and cultural events. Trolley shuttle services will take attendees to each venue so they can take in all the art without the hassle. The event is designed to educate and inform attendees through connecting art lovers and enthusiasts to galleries, artists and local businesses.
It’s a collaborative initiative between the Victoria Main Street Program, Crossroads Art House and the Victoria Art League.
Artists can sign up by calling 361-572-0825, and businesses interested in hosting can call 361-485-3060.
