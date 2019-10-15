Smoke from a fog machine billowed as people clad in legwarmers danced to the music of Journey, The Beastie Boys and Bon Jovi at Jaycee Hall in Victoria on Saturday during the Second Chance Prom.
“I went to my prom, but I regretted the date, so I’m glad I get a redo with the love of my life,” Valentina Zboral said.
She knew it was the perfect opportunity to make up for her high school prom experience.
“I wasn’t available to go to my high school prom,” said Valentina’s husband, Izzy Zboral. “And she decided to ask me since she knew I wasn’t able to go; it was a big surprise to me. It was definitely a good idea to have this Second Chance Prom for people like me who didn’t make it to their high school prom.”
The Second Chance Prom was a fundraiser for Crossroads Christian School, which teaches first through 12th grades and has been in downtown Victoria for six years.
Promgoers were encouraged to wear ‘80s-inspired attire and danced to the live music of cover band San Antonio Lights.
“I believe in our school, I believe in what it’s about and how the kids are learning,” said Ellen Sauseda, a teacher at Crossroads Christian School and one of the main organizers of the event. “And so when I heard we had not had a fundraiser in six years, I thought, ‘You know what? We need to do something to help the school.’”
The prom encouraged people who had never been to prom, wanted to redo or relive their high school prom or just wanted a fun night out to come dance the night away to benefit a good cause.
“We were kind of just doing it as a fun fundraiser, but then my director, Shannon Mitchamore, was like, ‘Let’s do a second-chance prom,’” Sauseda said. “So many people didn’t get to go to prom or didn’t enjoy their prom or didn’t go with the person they’re with now, so it will give people another chance to get out there and enjoy it.”
Along with the typical prom traditions such as the photo booth, dancing and crowning of a prom king and queen, the night raised money for the school.
“The event was fun and definitely a success, so we look forward to having another one next year,” Sauseda said.
