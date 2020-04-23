The Victoria Advocate is expanding its partnership with Report for America, a national nonprofit supporting local journalism.
Mark Rosenberg, of Lexington, Mass., will work as a regional reporter primarily covering the Crossroads counties outside of Victoria County.
“I’m so thrilled to join the staff of the Victoria Advocate. It has such a storied history,” he said Thursday.
He said he was excited about coming to an area with a smaller population than where he grew up.
“I want to get to know as many people as I can and build strong relationships with them as a trusted reporter."
Rosenberg is scheduled to receive his bachelor of arts degree from Yale University in mid-May during a virtual graduation ceremony. The ceremony format was changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in college, Rosenberg served as editor-in-chief of The New Journal, a magazine that publishes narrative and investigative reporting. He also was senior editor of Brink, where he wrote and edited reviews pertaining to politics, culture and campus life.
Rosenberg reported on criminal justice as an intern at the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he contributed to "Accused," the newspaper’s true-crime podcast. Previously, he worked as a breaking news intern at the Toledo Blade, reporting on public policy and rural politics.
Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities through its reporting corps. It is an initiative of the nonprofit news organization, The GroundTruth Project.
Rosenberg is one of 225 journalists selected for this year’s program from an application pool of thousands. He said he likes Report For America’s support for local journalism to fill gaps missing in local news coverage.
The Advocate’s first Report for America journalist, Ciara McCarthy, will start her third year in the program and continue to report on rural health care.
Report for America pays part of the journalist’s salary while encouraging and supporting its local news partners raising money in the community to support local journalism.
