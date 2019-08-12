Generic cell tower
An AT&T tower stands near Ezzell School.

The service bars on many Crossroads electronic devices went dark Sunday shortly before 3 p.m.

Service outages were reported in several Crossroads counties and as far away as Corpus Christi.

AT&T spokesperson Charles Bassett said the only thing the company permitted him to say was that AT&T was upgrading its network at the time of the outage. He did not have information about how widespread the outages were or how many people were affected.

“There was an outage (Sunday) that may have affected some wireless customers,” Bassett said in an email.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office reported widespread service outages in the county Sunday. During the service outage, the office directed the public to use landlines.

Bassett said the problem has since been resolved and the company is not expecting any future outages.

Morgan is the business reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

Morgan covers business for the Victoria Advocate. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

