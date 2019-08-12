The service bars on many Crossroads electronic devices went dark Sunday shortly before 3 p.m.
Service outages were reported in several Crossroads counties and as far away as Corpus Christi.
AT&T spokesperson Charles Bassett said the only thing the company permitted him to say was that AT&T was upgrading its network at the time of the outage. He did not have information about how widespread the outages were or how many people were affected.
“There was an outage (Sunday) that may have affected some wireless customers,” Bassett said in an email.
The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office reported widespread service outages in the county Sunday. During the service outage, the office directed the public to use landlines.
Bassett said the problem has since been resolved and the company is not expecting any future outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.