2020. Now that’s a nice even number. I hope you all had a Great Christmas and celebrated the New Year well. We finished 2019 here at the Art League with our Christmas Bazaar throughout the month. Many people came to see and buy things, mostly for Christmas, so I hope you were one of them. I always encourage those that have never been to our Victoria Art League to make it a (let’s go check it out) destination this year. It is such a good feeling time of year that it is sad when it is over.
As we start the new year the big news for this month is the number of new classes that will be offered. Jim Payne will be starting digital photography classes, both beginners and advanced. His beginner classes will start tomorrow the 6th as I mentioned in last months column. He will teach this class for five Mondays from 6-8 p.m. in the J and J gallery and the cost will be $125. He takes the place of Jim Feig who was a wonderful photographer and great teacher but Jim is also a talented photographer and so knowledgeable with the digital camera. We are really blessed to have the caliber of teacher as Jim is to continue the program so if you ever wanted to find out what all your digital camera can do, here is your chance. Jim is also going to teach an intermediate class starting Tuesday, Jan. 9 and that class will meet for five weeks in the J and J gallery at the same cost. This class will be for those who have experience with their digital camera. Contact Jim at 676-3172 or email him at jimpayne-photography.com. I will be starting beginning and follow up pottery classes this month with the beginning classes starting Monday Jan. 27 for six weeks. I am offering a choice of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. class. The cost is $140 for the six three-hour sessions and this includes all clay, glazes and firings. You will experience the whole process of creating pottery from start to finish and should take home three or more finished projects. Pottery is so much fun and challenging to take a lump of clay and make something with your bare hands. Give it a try. Follow up classes will also be for six weeks starting January 30th. These classes are for those with pottery experience. You will also have a choice of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. class. The class will cost $145 which includes an extra Raku firing the last day and again the cost covers everything. Contact me soon at 649-8309 if you are interested so I can prepare for supplies needed. Richie Vios will resume his watercolor classes with beginning classes taking place on Mondays January 13th and 20th from 1-5 p.m. in the J and J gallery. He will then teach an intermediate class on Mondays January 27th and February 3rd 1-5 p.m. also in the J and J. He will conclude classes with advanced watercolor February 10th and 24th, same time and place. Richie is an amazing watercolorist and, from the results I have seen from his students who have taken his classes, you can come a long way in a little bit of time. Watercolor can be such an exciting medium so I encourage you to give it a try. You can contact him at 935-7884. Alana Sharp will be starting new series of classes for children and youth. She teaches different age levels with a variety of offerings for these so the best way to get information for her classes would be to call her at 210-420-5483 or go to her website at greenlacyrose15@gmail.com. This way you can find out information for specific classes, costs and other concerns. Michael Windberg continues to teach painting classes in oils or acrylics. I have said before how knowledgeable he is in oils and how he can teach you so much, whether it is as a beginner or for that person who already has the basics and would like to improve your skills. He meets in the classroom from 2-5 p.m. on Mondays. To sign up or for more information call him at 649-2833. And finally, just come to one of Eunice Collin’s Painting the Town sessions and just kick back for a fun time with some friends or take a little time for yourself for some social painting with acrylics. Everyone has a good time and takes home a completed painting with you. Call her at 576-4043. This is an excellent way to get started in painting and we hope you will enjoy it so much that you will come back and do it again or maybe decide you would like to learn more about painting in Michael Windberg’s class.
Our Artist of the Month is Jose Ramirez. He is a versatile artist working in watercolor, acrylics and mixed media. He has been working with art for about 10 years and presently is attending the Southwest School of Art working on his Bachelor’s Degree. Jose lives in the big city of Kenedy and loves to attend functions at the Victoria Art League. I encourage everyone to come see his display this month.
As you can see, there is plenty going on here at your community art center this month and more exciting things to come in February. Come see us and plug in to some of our classes. Also remember that we have a wonderful selection of art to purchase and our beautiful historical building is for rent for those special occasions. You can call Marc Hinojosa at 361-648-6272 for more information on rentals. Until next time, take time to reflect on your New Year resolutions and we hope one of those is to visit us at 905 S. Bridge St. and as always get out and “smell the roses”!
