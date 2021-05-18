Several weather hazards are in effect in Victoria County and much of the Crossroads Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
In Victoria County, a flash flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, and a tornado watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A flood advisory is in effect until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, and a flash flood warning is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
As of 10:20 p.m., between 3 and 5 inches of rain had fallen with additional rainfall expected overnight, according to a weather service bulletin.
"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," according to the weather service.
In Victoria County areas that could experience flooding include, Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Regional Airport, Telferner, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Mall, Victoria College, Salem, Victoria Detar Hospital, North Ball Airport Area, Victoria Riverside Park, Downtown Victoria, Inez and Saxet Lakes, according to the weather service.
Updated Tuesday afternoon:
More severe weather is expected in the Crossroads within the next two days. But it won’t be as bad as the weather the region received recently.
Flooding, severe weather and slight hail could occur across the Crossroads on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Four to 6 inches of rain are forecast with damaging winds of 60 miles per hour or more through Friday. The severe weather is expected to be worst in the counties northeast of Victoria County, said Matt Ziebell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Later in the week and into the weekend, rain and wind are expected to be less severe, he said. Across the region and through Friday, hail as large as 1 inch in diameter could fall.
The National Weather Service has announced a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon for all of the Crossroads.
“It won’t take much to have some flooding redeveloping in the area,” he said. “Just monitor the road conditions and as always, turn around, don’t drown.”
The Texas Department of Transportation posts roadway closures and roadway flooding across the state in real time at drivetexas.org/#/7/32.340/-99.500?future=false.
A marginal risk of severe storms, which could include hail, damaging winds or isolated tornadoes, is also in place through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
In Bee County, severe winds damaged some buildings and uprooted some trees Monday night, said Ziebell and Mike Willow, a COVID-19 coordination and mitigation officer at the Bee County Office of Emergency Management.
One tin barn was knocked over by winds, Ziebell said. Nevertheless, no injuries to humans or livestock had been reported in the county.
On the other side of the region, Wharton County was “very close” to flooding as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the county’s office of emergency management.
“If the rainfall is just a little slower or 25 to 50 miles east or west we could be just fine,” said Andy Kirkland, emergency management coordinator in Wharton County.
The Guadalupe River in the Victoria area is expected to have moderate flooding of about 29 feet by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The San Bernard River in Wharton County and Colorado River in Wharton and Matagorda counties are expected to experience flooding through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service Houston.
