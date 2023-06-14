The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning across South Texas.
Crossroads counties are expected to see dangerous heat indexes up to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat advisories will continue through next week with a 50%-60% chance of surpassing 115 degrees.
Temperatures of this magnitude can cause heat stroke or exhaustion involving outdoor activities, according to the weather service.
Residents can protect themselves from the heat by refraining from going outside and staying in air conditioned areas.
People should wear loose-fit clothing, hydrate with fluids, and take frequent breaks if they are expecting to expose yourself to the rays.
Residents should check on neighbors, relatives and friends during this time of extreme weather.
Remember that kids and pets should not be left in a vehicle unattended under any circumstances.
If there’s an emergency, call 911 immediately.