A low pressure system and associated cold front will bring a slight risk of severe storms to the Crossroads this week.
The cold front will move over South Texas on Tuesday and severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
The highest risk is west of U.S. 77. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing hail as big as quarters and wind gusts as strong as 60 mph or greater.
