Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night in the Crossroads, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
The weather service forecast states the storms will occur over the Texas Hill Country north of San Antonio and move southwest. The storms are expected to maintain their strength as they moved into the Victoria through the evening hours.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main concern with an isolated tornado threat possible, the weather service stated. The activity is expected to decrease in intensity after midnight and diminish during the overnight hours.
Wind gusts from 60 mph to 70 mph, hail from 1- to 2-inches in diameter, and a possible isolated tornado or two are possible, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.