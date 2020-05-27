Potential severe weather

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe thunderstorms for the Crossroads.

 Weather service

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night in the Crossroads, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

The weather service forecast states the storms will occur over the Texas Hill Country north of San Antonio and move southwest. The storms are expected to maintain their strength as they moved into the Victoria through the evening hours.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main concern with an isolated tornado threat possible, the weather service stated. The activity is expected to decrease in intensity after midnight and diminish during the overnight hours.

Wind gusts from 60 mph to 70 mph, hail from 1- to 2-inches in diameter, and a possible isolated tornado or two are possible, according to the news release.

