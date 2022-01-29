You have done your research, learned everything there is to know about the breed of dog you want, and now you are ready to take the big step and purchase a puppy.
One thing to consider before you take this leap of faith is to consider adopting a puppy from a rescue or shelter. Many times pure bred dogs are available for adoption. This will save you money and you will help rescue a dog that desperately needs a home.
If you have exhausted your resources and have decided to find a breeder you will want to take quite a few things into consideration including if the puppies are healthy and conforms to AKC (American Kennel Club) standards. A great place to find a reputable breeder is the AKC website. There are important traits a breeder should posses and various things a responsible breeder will expect from you as the dog’s future owner.
A superior breeder will keep their dogs in their own home, as part of their family, and not outside in a kennel. This shows that their dogs are pets and not just a source of income. You will want to ask where the dogs spend the majority of their time and take a tour of this location. It should be neat, clean, spacious, and well maintained. The dogs that are being bred should appear healthy and happy. They should be eager to meet new people and not shy away from visitors. You should visit with the puppy’s parents (if both are available). This will give you insight on their disposition and personality.
A high quality breeder will be very knowledgeable about their dog’s breed, health issues that breed may have, and quirks that the breed possess. The breeder should be well-informed on genetic problems associated with the breed that they raise. You also want to see that the puppy and parents have been professionally evaluated for potential issues. You will also want to have a written contract guaranteeing that you are receiving a healthy puppy.
A strong working relationship with their local veterinarian is also a sign of a sound breeder; however you should not be pressured to use solely their veterinarian. You will want to make sure that the puppy has complete veterinary records including the medical history, vaccination schedule, and deworming records.
A reputable breeder will make sure that you, as the puppy’s new parent, are directed on how to care and train your new puppy. They will also be available to provide advice even after you take your puppy home.
A great way for you to make sure a breeder is up to par is to ask for referrals from other people that have purchased dogs from them. This will give you insight on how healthy other puppies are and if this breeder truly cares about the puppies well being.
