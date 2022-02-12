With the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act underway, many dog owners may be considering putting up new fences in order to keep your pet contained outside and in a safe area that complies with the new regulations.
When deciding on the best fencing material for your dog, there are several factors to keep in mind — the size of your dog, number of dogs, cost, curb appeal, and space available. You will also want to consider if you are trying to keep your dog in and/or keep other animals out of your yard.
A fenced yard is important to provide a secure place for your dog to run and play. It protects your pet from other animals and traffic, while providing a location for your pet to exercise and burn energy.
Backyard fences come in various materials such as chain-link, vinyl, wood slats, metal, or invisible fences. Each type of fence has advantages and disadvantages.
Before you decide to build a fence, you may want to check with your homeowner’s association and local zoning regulations. You will also want to decide what your budget is for the project.
Invisible fencing is the cheapest form of fencing however it does not protect your pet from other animals entering the yard. Invisible fencing is an underground system that works using a dog collar to vibrate or alert your pet when they reach the edge of the “fence.” It can be very effective.
Chain-link fencing is a reasonable, cheaper option however it may not be as aesthetically pleasing. If you have a dog that likes to jump or climb, they may be able to easily scale the fence.
Wooden privacy fences are secure fencing, however they may not be the look you are going for. They also provide privacy for you and your family. If your pet is aggressive toward other animals, this fence may be the way to go so that they do not see other pets as they pass by. This type of fencing does require the most maintenance out of any fencing material since wood can rot and boards become loose over time. These fences will need to be re-stained, sealed or painted periodically. If your dog likes to dig then he still may find a way out.
Metal fencing is extremely durable, however it requires professional repair when there is damage. Metal fencing has amazing curb appeal, however it comes with a hefty price tag.
Vinyl fencing is very durable because it will not split, warp, rust, or rot. It is easy to clean and is very pretty. This type of fencing will last longer, however it is much more expensive to install.
