Young cats and kittens can be quite serious when it comes to play. For cats, play prepares them to become great hunters and helps develop social skills with other cats. This behavior is not fun when the pet treats us like prey and inadvertently hurts us with their claws or teeth.
This type of play becomes a problem and escalates when the behavior is reinforced. The behavior may be cute when a kitten is little, but it becomes a problem later in life. It is best to not encourage this type of behavior. Kitten play typically involves elements of predation such as stalking, chasing, attacking, catching and biting. Most kittens engage their peers in rough-and-tumble play. When another feline playmate is not available, a nearby family member becomes the next-best target.
Avoid positively reinforcing this behavior. Teasing a small kitten with your fingers and toes may seem like fun, but this will quickly change as the pet grows older and the bites become harder. If you want to be more to your cat than a big toy, take an early stand. While some of these little guys can become quite relentless, their behavior can be controlled.
Since play is a normal behavior, it is important that the cat has an acceptable outlet for it. Providing a feline playmate of the same age and temperament will usually draw the attack behavior away from you and toward the new buddy. Only consider the option if you are prepared to take on the extra care that a second pet warrants. If adding another pet to the home is out of the question, then you can consider other options for entertainment.
Play interaction with the cat should involve tossing or dangling toys for it to chase and catch. This directs the attacks away from you. Keep your kitten so busy and worn out that it doesn’t even think about going after you. Check out your local pet store and stock up on all types of fun, tempting cat toys. Adding catnip to the toy or stuffing or coating it with food can sometimes increase its appeal. A short fishing rod is great for casting small rubber or feather toys, and provides entertainment for you and your cat.
Physical punishment, such as swatting the pet or thumping it on the nose to stop rough play, should be avoided. It may cause your cat to either fear you or encourage even rougher play. A squirt of water is a great way to discourage this behavior.
If you have questions or need advice please talk to your veterinarian.
