There are some important health care facts that you need to know when getting a new kitten. This includes routine vaccines, as well as prevention for fleas, ear mites, and heartworms, spaying or neutering, socialization, and litter box training.
It is important to keep any new cat or kitten separate from any other pets you have in your home until advised by your veterinarian that they can co-mingle. A cat may outwardly look healthy, but they may have some underlying disease that doesn’t show up for weeks or even months. Ideally, a new cat or kitten should be confined for several weeks before being introduced to other household cats.
Kittens start vaccines at 6 to 8 weeks and they are given every three to four weeks until 4 months of age. Adult cats are vaccinated every one to three years depending on their risk assessment. It is important to realize that no vaccine is 100% effective and a kitten is not maximally protected until the series is complete.
Any exposure to feline diseases before completion of the vaccine series could potentially cause the kitten to become sick.
It is also best to routinely test all kittens and new cats for intestinal parasites so they can be dewormed for the specific parasites they have.
It is also important to routinely deworm new cats or kittens for all parasites. And treat for external parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and ear mites. Veterinary products as well as environmental control should be used to help prevent flea infestations.
Cats are very prolific breeders and female cats can have four to eight kittens per litter. Their pregnancy lasts 63 days and they can get pregnant as soon as two weeks after having a litter.
We recommend that all cats be spayed or neutered by 6 months of age which is before they go into heat. Not only does spaying and neutering have positive benefits, but it is also a responsible step in preventing an increase in the pet population. It really is one of the most important things you will do as a pet owner.
Cats should be fed a good quality, name brand food at a frequency and amount appropriate for their life stage, breed, size, and activity level. In general, two meals a day is best. All cats need to exercise as well since obesity is a common problem.
Grooming depends on the breed and individual cat. Some cats have very simple grooming care, such as nail trims only, whereas other long haired breeds require routine brushing. Dental examinations are also very important and should be done annually to assess for any problems.
Litter box training should start from day one. It is best to confine a new cat or kitten to one room for several days or weeks until they are consistently using the litter box.
Cats prefer their litter box in a quiet place. There should be at least one litter box per cat in the house and they should be cleaned once daily.
A new cat or kitten can be a lot of fun but keep in mind there are many things to consider to make your home a happy, safe place for your new furry friend.
