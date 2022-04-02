CareCredit is a health care credit card that can be used for medical, dental, chiropractic, pharmacy, vision, and pet health expenses. This allows for medical expenses to be paid off over time for unexpected medical expenses. This article provides a brief overview explaining what CareCredit is, how it works, and the information you need in order to apply.
Each business that offers CareCredit selects what programs they want to participate in when they initially sign up. The decision for a business to participate in and offer CareCredit is to benefit the clientele, as CareCredit charges merchant fees to the business for each purchase made. The option of six months deferred with no interest paid if paid in full has a merchant fee of 5%. Twelve months deferred with no interest paid if paid in full has a merchant fee of 9.9%. Eighteen months deferred with no interest paid if paid in full has a merchant fee of 13.5%. The twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-eight, and sixty month, fixed pay options have a merchant fee of 5%. Businesses are not allowed to pass merchant fees on to the client. CareCredit will disable your account if a business is found to be passing merchant fees on to the client. With that being said, it is much more beneficial to the client than the business to offer CareCredit. It is at the business’ discretion which programs they offer based on the services they offer.
Applications for CareCredit can be done over the phone or online and requires the applicants name, address, date of birth, social security number or ITIN, net income, and housing information. Applicants must be eighteen to apply online or twenty-one to apply over the phone.
CareCredit is different from a regular credit card. Upon approval, they offer short term financing options for purchases of $200 or more with no interest charged to the cardholder. They also offer longer term financing including twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-eight, and sixty month periods with reduced APR and fixed monthly payments.
Purchases of $1,000 or more may be eligible for a 24-month offer with a 14.90% APR, a 36-month offer with a 15.90% APR or a 48-month offer with a 16.90% APR. Purchases of $2,500 or more may be eligible for a 60-month offer with a 17.90% APR.
More information can be found on CareCredit’s website at https://www.carecredit.com. They offer a mobile app, payment calculators, and a list of CareCredit providers.
