Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of common vet questions. Part 1 published on Sept. 18 and Part 2 published on Sept. 25.
“If my pet is sick, can I just give human medications to my pet?” No, it is best to consult with a veterinarian prior to giving human medications. Many human medications are not safe for pets or the dose for animals are completely different.
“How do I know if my dog needs a muzzle to go to the vet?” Is your pet aggressive toward other animals or new people? Is your pet extremely nervous in new places? Does your pet growl or show his teeth? These are all signs that your pet may need a muzzle for a veterinary visit. Some dogs are calmed by a muzzle. It is better to be safe than sorry.
“How snug should my pet’s collar be?” You should be able to fit only two fingers between the collar and neck. Any more than that will allow the collar to slip over the head and any tighter than that can lead to choking.
“Why does my pet need lab work prior to anesthesia?” Blood work helps us evaluate kidneys and liver function, as well as white blood cells and red blood cells. We can determine if your pet is a good candidate for general anesthesia and adjust the medications used based on the lab findings.
“What is the best brand of pet food?” I fully trust Hill’s Science Diet and Royal Canin dog food. Both are great quality and backed by a lot of science. They each offer prescription pet foods designed for specific needs. We see these foods make a huge difference in our patients.
“Are grain-free diets healthy?” No. This is a fad diet and there is a lot of research linking grain-free diets to dilated cardiomyopathy. Unless your pet has a specific need for a limited ingredient diet then avoid grain-free diets.
“Is monthly heartworm prevention safe for my pet?” All medications come with the risk of side effects. The current heartworm and flea preventions offered in veterinary clinics have been tested at five and 10 times the dose prescribed for your pet. It is best to consult your veterinarian about any health concerns you have regarding these medications, but the short answer is yes, they are safe and effective.
“Why should I spay or neuter my pet?” Spaying your pet prevents possible false pregnancies, mammary cancer, and uterine infections that can be potentially fatal. Neutering your pet helps prevent prostatitis, as well as prostate or testicular cancer.
“Why should I get a dental exam done on my pet?” Pets have crowded mouths with a lot of bacteria. This leads to tartar build-up and gum disease. We see a lot of dental disease in the office and this can lead to the travel of bacterial throughout the body, loss of appetite, and tooth root abscess that are painful. Yearly teeth cleanings help to ensure that your pet’s teeth stay healthy and also improves overall well-being.