One of the most challenging things that we deal with as veterinarians is owner compliance. Compliance is defined by Merriam-Webster as the act or process of complying to a desire, demand, proposal or regimen or to coercion. Compliance can be an issue in regards to giving medication, wound care, keeping the e-collar on, sticking to a strict diet or exercise program, or avoiding certain activities or foods. We see issues in all these categories, as well as others.
Many of the treatments that we send home are labor intensive and time consuming.
Medication does not work if it is sitting in the bottle on a shelf somewhere. Prescription food does not work if you are feeding table scraps or treats along with it. The e-collar does not do its job if it is hanging in the closet. Your pet’s lameness issue will not resolve if they are running around the yard and jumping on and off furniture. This may all sound like common sense, but it is a daily struggle in our field.
It is important for owners to follow through with treatment plans to get the best results and outcome possible.
If an owner is unable to follow the treatment plan, then optimal results cannot be expected. We frequently hear from owners that medications are not working, however after asking more specific questions, we find that the owner is unable or unwilling to medicate. Treatment plans have to be re-evaluated and revamped if and when the owner informs us of these issues. It is super important for owners to communicate with us if they are not able to comply with a treatment plan.
We do not know that you cannot give your pet their medications if you do not tell us. My magic eight ball is broken. I cannot help if I am not aware of what is going on.
Follow-up or recheck visits are part of owner compliance. They are of utmost importance to determine whether the course of treatment is truly working. Without these necessary visits, conditions may not improve or worsen.
The only way to ensure that a treatment plan is working is for there to be diligent follow-up and recheck visits.
There are specific things that the veterinarian will look for that may not be seen or noticed by the owner.
For example, I like to perform two week rechecks on all my ear infections cases.
A cytology is performed at the recheck visit. The amount of yeast and bacteria can be quantified and the course of treatment can be planned out.
If the patient was not rechecked, a small amount of bacteria or yeast may be left behind and lead to another infection in the near future. This also allows for bacterial resistance by not fully clearing up the infection.
The treatment success relies on compliance, communication and follow-up. Help us help your pet by being a compliant pet owner.
