Dehydration occurs when an animal loses more fluid than taking in.
Water is necessary for proper body function, including regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, aiding in digestion, maintaining blood pressure, nutrient absorption, and supporting organs. When there is a lack of proper water intake or increased water loss, blood flow and fluid volume is reduced, which means that organs do not receive the amount of blood or oxygen they need. Electrolytes, such as sodium, chloride and potassium can get out of balance. This can lead to other issues such as imbalanced pH, inability for nutrients to reach cells, as well as improper muscle or nerve function.
Some common signs of dehydration include loss of skin elasticity, loss of appetite, reduced energy, panting, sunken eyes, dry nose, dry gums and thick saliva. A skin tent test can be performed where you lift up and pinch skin on the back of the neck. In a hydrated animal, the skin will go back down quickly. In a dehydrated animal, the skin will stay tented up longer or not even return to normal in a severely dehydrated animal. You can also check your animal’s gums. They should be moist and pink. If they feel sticky and dry, this indicates dehydration. Capillary refill time is also helpful. If you press gently on your pet’s gums, the color of the gums should go from pink to white temporarily. This should return to the normal pink color in less than two seconds. If this is prolonged then your pet is likely dehydrated.
If you think your pet is dehydrated, make sure that you offer fresh, cool water. You can offer electrolyte-enhanced fluid like Pedialyte. If your pet is experiencing severe dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, or severe lethargy, it is best to consult with your veterinarian and set up a visit. Dehydration can be life threatening if untreated. Lab work is needed to check for electrolyte abnormalities. These abnormalities need to be corrected with appropriate intravenous fluids.
Prevention of dehydration is multifactorial. Always provide adequate, fresh water. Make sure you are feeding a good quality diet. Avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Provide a shaded area for your pet to rest outside. Take your pet to the vet if they are experiencing prolonged vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or illness.
