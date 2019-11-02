If you take into consideration the natural behavior of most animals, the average pet receives very low levels of environmental stimulation.
Most nondomestic animals spend the majority of their time foraging for food. In addition, they must seek out or construct resting areas and avoid predators or other natural hazards.
Pet animals on average spend less than 15 minutes per day eating because they do not have to forage for food. They are kept in static and often monotonous environments. The majority of dog breeds were developed for some functional purpose (guarding, herding, hunting, etc.), yet few animals actually participate in these activities, leaving them with no outlet for often high levels of energy and stamina.
Insufficient stimulation can cause or exacerbate a number of behavior problems, including hyperactivity, destructive chewing, acral lick dermatitis (excessive or chronic licking), attention- seeking behavior, compulsive disorders and certain forms of aggression.
Environmental enrichment cannot substitute entirely for providing animals with outlets for heritable behavior and heavy physical exercise. It can encourage a more normal range of behaviors in the animal and serve to constructively occupy the animal’s time and aid in reducing boredom.
It is recommended that animals receive their entire daily ration of food during training or from enrichment devices. All enrichment items should be rotated so the animal does not see the same items repeatedly every day. It is important to consider the animal and its propensity for destroying and/or eating toys. Certain animals should only get certain toys while under direct supervision.
There are a variety of toys on the market now, especially for dogs, which allow them to work for their food. You can feed your pet in puzzle-type toys to promote exercise. You can also stuff some toys with food and freeze them overnight. Scattering food in the grass or throughout your house will allow your pet to hunt and search for their meals. You can place vegetables or fruits (e.g. melons, apples, lettuce, squash, carrots, celery, etc.) out in the yard, bury them in the sandbox or float them in the wading pool.
Training sessions and other animal sport activities (playing fetch, agility, tracking, Frisbee, etc.) are also forms of enrichment. Be sure the animal has small toys such as squeaky toys, rope toys and stuffed animals under direct supervision. This is the same for chewing items such as bones and rawhides.
For cats, you can move the food bowl to a different location in the house every few days so the cat must search for it. You can use cardboard boxes or plastic beverage bottles with holes cut into them to hide food. It is also important to provide acceptable scratching materials such as scratching posts, sisal rope, wood and rough fabric. Train your cat to use them with treat rewards and praise.
Putting catnip in and around these items will also help. Cat shelves or trees allow cats to be up high which is very appealing for them. Cats really like toys that use human interaction best, such as things that dangle or laser pointers.
Enriching your pet’s environment will make them happier and, in the long term, have healthier lives.
