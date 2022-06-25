Cats often have issues with red, inflamed, watery eyes. This is known as conjunctivitis, meaning inflammation of the conjunctiva or mucous membrane lining the eyelid.
Healthy conjunctiva are pale pink in color. Inflamed conjunctiva get red, swollen, and inflamed. You may notice clear, green, or yellow discharge, as well as excessive blinking.
Conjunctivitis can affect one or both eyes. There are infectious and non-infectious causes of conjunctivitis. Infectious causes can include viral, bacterial, and fungal (which is much less common). Viral infections such as feline herpesvirus or feline calicivirus. Secondary bacterial infections can occur following a viral infection.
Chlamydophila felis and Mycoplasma can also cause conjunctivitis. Non-infectious causes of conjunctivitis can include allergies, foreign bodies, or eyelashes rubbing the eye. Neoplasia or tumors can also lead to conjunctivitis.
When your cat visits the veterinarian for inflammation and irritation of the eyes, they will perform a thorough physical exam and history. They will also start by staining the eye to make sure there are no scratches or ulcers in the eye. They will look for a foreign body in the eye or under the third eyelid. Your veterinarian may also check for adequate tear production and check the intraocular pressure of the eye to make sure that your cat does not have glaucoma. Blood tests may need to be performed to rule out systemic causes of the conjunctivitis.
Viral causes of conjunctivitis are usually self-limiting, but many cats are put on antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections. Immune support medication may be used to help your cat fight off the infection. Cats with viral conjunctivitis frequently become carriers of the virus and have intermittent episodes of conjunctivitis. Bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics. Frequent rechecks are needed to ensure that the infection has cleared up and that the infection is not resistant to the antibiotic. Allergic conjunctivitis is typically treated with topical steroids to help with inflammation. Uncomplicated conjunctivitis cases usually respond within a few days. It is important to complete all medications for the prescribed period.
Applying medications into a cat’s eye may be challenging and require two people. Make sure to wash your hands before administering eye meds. Gently wipe away debris around the eye with a warm washcloth. Pull down the lower and upper eyelids with your thumb and forefinger. An ointment requires that you apply around a 1/4 to 1/2 inch strip into an open eye. Liquid medications require one to two drops per affected eye within the open eye. Medications should not be applied just to the eyelid or into a closed eye. The medication must make contact with the affected surfaces to work.
Make sure to follow-up with your veterinarian following treatment or if there are any changes.
