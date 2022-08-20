The dry weather this summer has made for a vicious flea season. You may have already started to notice your pets beginning to itch.
There are a lot of different approaches to battling your flea infestation. Most people start with protecting their animal.
It is great for you to protect your pet; however the problem may be much bigger. If you wait until you see a flea on your pet, you may already be behind the curve.
For every flea you see, there are nine more hiding somewhere else. This could include your house, yard, stray pets hanging around your house, and even your neighbor’s yard.
The first step in flea control is having your yard and house sprayed before you even suspect a flea problem.
You can call your local bug man to spray for you, that way you know they will pick the right chemicals for your problem and also chemicals that will not harm your pets.
If you choose to spray yourself, make sure you pick products that have quick dry times and are safe for pets after they are dry.
Chemicals that are safe for your pet are usually marked that way and/or they are marked safe for young children.
When treating your yard, make sure they/you spray a couple of feet up the fence line, in the flower beds, and around/on porches.
Ticks and fleas are notorious for hiding in those places. When spraying inside your home, get the tough spots, under the couch, in closets, under/behind piles of clothes. Using a spray with a growth regulator is also very, very helpful. This will not only kill the adult fleas but prevent them from procreating before they die.
When it comes to treating your pet, ask your veterinarian which flea preventative is best. There are a lot of choices over-the-counter.
I do not suggest using any over-the-counter flea/tick preventative without first consulting your veterinarian.
A lot of the products sold in grocery stores or pet stores have not had the extensive safety testing of those sold by veterinarians. Some products can be toxic to some pets. Your vet bill to treat toxicity will far exceed that of the two or three dollars you saved by purchasing an over-the-counter product.
Time and time again, we see owners upset because they didn’t know they could have these problems. Using a flea preventative monthly, like heartworm preventative, all year round is the best way to protect your pet against fleas.
