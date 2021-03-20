Spring is here and that means our pesky flying friends will be out and about. Mosquitoes pose a risk to all animals, large and small, by spreading deadly diseases.
Dogs and cats can get fatal heart worms from mosquitoes, while horses can contract viral diseases, such as West Nile, eastern equine encephalitis and western equine encephalitis, just to name a few. The best way to protect your pet is with proper preventative measures.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Heartworm disease
Heartworms are spread via mosquitoes from an infected animal to a non-infected animal. If a dog or cat is on a preventative and is bitten by an infected mosquito, the preventative will kill the immature stage of the heartworm.
If the pet is not on a preventative when it is bitten by an infected mosquito, the immature worms will begin to mature into adults. During the maturation phase, the worms stop circulating in the blood stream and make the heart their new home. Once in the heart, they can cause muscle weakness and the heart valves to work insufficiently.
The adult/mature worms are then possibly able to mate and make more immature heartworms to circulate in the bloodstream. A mosquito comes along, acquires immature heartworms, and the cycle continues.
Keeping your pet on heartworm preventative is a must in South Texas and it should be started in pets at 12 weeks of age.
Even if your pet never ever goes outside they should still be on a preventative. Mosquitoes can make their way inside our cars, homes and businesses without any problem.
Equine diseases
Eastern and western encephalitis (EEE and WEE) are viruses spread by mosquitoes to wild birds and rodents and then to horses. The risk of exposure to EEE and WEE varies from year to year.
Adult horses that have been previously vaccinated should be vaccinated annually. Animals with unknown vaccination history or previously unvaccinated should receive a two-dose series four to six weeks apart, followed by an annual vaccination.
West Nile virus is spread from birds to mosquitoes and then to horses, humans or other mammals. It is the leading cause of encephalitis in the U.S. Adult horses that are current on vaccines should receive an annual vaccination in the spring.
Animals with unknown vaccination history or previously unvaccinated should receive a two-dose series four to six weeks apart, followed by an annual vaccination.
Vaccinations and preventatives are so important to protect your pet from deadly diseases.
Make sure to keep room for proper pet care in your budget.
