Editor’s note: This is the second part of common questions veterinarians are asked. The first part published on Sept. 18.
“Why does my pet need a fecal examination each year?” Intestinal parasites are easy to pick up on fomites such as grass, self-grooming, or contaminated water. It is important to make sure your pet has not become infected. Intestinal parasites can cause vomiting, weight loss and diarrhea, just to name a few possible side effects.
“How can my puppy get parvo if he is vaccinated for it?” Vaccines are of utmost importance for your puppy, however they are not 100% effective. Your puppy can still get parvovirus, but dogs that are vaccinated will have a much better chance of survival and lessened clinical signs. Dogs and cats need vaccines on an annual basis.
“Why is veterinary care so expensive?” I cannot speak for all veterinarians, but I do know that I hear this a lot. The overhead for a clinic is very high — staff, buildings, equipment, medications, and supplies. Human medicine is a common comparison, however most people have insurance and only have to pay co-pays, whereas in the veterinary field you are having to cover the entire cost of exams, diagnostics, and treatment. If you compare apples to apples, veterinarians charge much less than hospitals and human doctors.
“Is there such thing as pet insurance?” Yes, there are a lot of companies offering pet health insurance. This is a great idea, especially if you have a high maintenance breed such as French bulldogs, cocker spaniels, English bulldogs, etc., that are prone to a lot of health issues. Do your research and find what plan works best for you.
“How is my dog having a flea allergy when I do not see any fleas?” Some dogs and cats are highly allergic to flea saliva. One bite can set off an allergic reaction and cause severe hair loss and a secondary skin infection. Just because you don’t see a full blown flea infestation does not mean that a flea allergy is not the cause.
“What are the most common dog food ingredients pets are allergic to?” Proteins are the most common cause of food allergies. Chicken and beef are the biggest culprits. Chicken by-product is in most dog foods and very hard to avoid.
You have to look very closely at the food label, but the majority of the time you will find chicken somewhere on the label. A prescription hydrolyzed protein diet is the best way to avoid food allergies.
“Why does my pet need the cone of shame after a surgery?” An e-collar is designed to keep your pet from licking or chewing at the incision. This helps reduce post-operative complications such as infection, opening of the suture site, and swelling.