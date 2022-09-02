Cats are particularly notorious for hating to get into a carrier. It seems like it is always a struggle or fight to get them inside and on their way to their veterinary or grooming appointment.
There are several reasons for this. It is unfamiliar and confined. They also correlate the carrier with negative experiences such as travel, shots and baths.
The best way to make the carrier a better experience is to make it familiar and comfortable. If your cat feels safe in the carrier, they will be less likely to fight getting into it.
First thing you will want to do is choose the right carrier. Ideally, the carrier should have two exits to allow your pet to get in and out easily. Each type of crate has advantages and disadvantages. Hard crates are sturdy, safe, and easy to clean. However, they can be large, bulky and less flexible for travel. Soft crates allow for more flexibility and can be expandable to allow for more room. They do not provide the structural support in the case of an accident and some cats can find ways to escape from them. You will have to decide what works best for you and your cat.
Next, you will want to leave your carrier out on a daily basis and incorporate it into your cat’s routine. Cats like to take naps in small spaces so help to make the carrier your cat’s safe place. Put a plush bed in the carrier and place it in a warm spot in the sun. Make sure it is easily accessible and out in the open. If it is tucked away or hidden this will not make it as appealing. Use an odor neutralizer on the bedding and soft crate to remove any smells. You cat will prefer a familiar scent over detergent or cleaner. You can also purchase pheromones to make the crate smell more appealing.
You will want to make the crate a positive space. Lure your cat into the crate with treats, toys, catnip, and even meals. You can start by placing these items near the crate and gradually move them into the crate over time. Once your cat is going into and out of the crate readily, you can close the crate on occasion to practice being in a confined space.
Do not leave your cat in the crate for very long. Use a treat or catnip to lure your cat out of the crate making the whole experience positive. You can gradually increase the time in the crate.
Once your cat has mastered getting into the crate, you can practice car rides. Start with quick trips and provide treats once you are back home. You can gradually increase the distance traveled each time. This will help take the fear out of the car ride and the anticipation for a stressful experience like a vet or grooming visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.