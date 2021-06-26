With hurricane season upon us, it is the perfect time to start making plans for yourself, as well as your fur babies. You will want to make your preparations in advance to avoid any complications or mishaps on the trip.
First and foremost, please do not leave your pet behind. Take them with you if at all possible. If you are traveling out of state, you will want to check and see if a health certificate is required by that state. You can contact the USDA or check out their website to look at state regulations.
It is a good idea to get a current copy of your pet’s medical records, including vaccine history, current rabies certificate, existing conditions, and current medications.
Make sure to pack all your pet’s supplies. This includes an appropriately sized crate, toys, food, fresh water, collars/harnesses, leashes, medications, bedding, and blankets. Proper fitting leashes and/or harnesses are very important.
A leash that is too loose could allow your dog to get loose and run into danger, such as traffic or an altercation with another dog. A collar should be snug enough that only two fingers fit underneath it.
You will also want to make sure that your pet has identification tags with up-to-date information (name, phone number and address), just in case he gets lost. A microchip is a great form of permanent identification that can be administered by your veterinarian. If your pet has a microchip, you will want to make sure that your microchip information is current as well.
There are some rules to follow when traveling in a motor vehicle. Dogs should never travel in the back of the truck. Even the most seasoned dog may lose his balance and fall or see something enticing and jump out. This can lead to life threatening injuries and expensive veterinary bills.
If your pet must ride in the back of a vehicle, then make sure that they are confined in a kennel that is secured to the truck to prevent injury. Cats should always travel in a crate. This keeps your cat safe, as well as you. Pets should not be allowed on the driver’s lap or on the floorboard.
Ideally, larger dogs should be restrained with a harness attached to the car’s seat belt. Small dogs should travel in a crate as well. Doggie seat belts and car seats are now commercially available.
When traveling, you want to make sure that your pet’s environment is relaxing and as stress free as possible. You want to keep the temperature comfortable, provide adequate bedding, and allow for occasional potty breaks (every two to three hours).
Preparation and planning will make your pet’s experience more positive and enjoyable.
