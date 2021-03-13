I constantly find myself saying, “If only pets could talk.” Our fur babies cannot tell us how they feel, when they hurt or what makes them feel better. This is where serial visits or recheck examinations come into play. Diagnostics and physical exams are used to evaluate treatment outcomes.
There are many issues or problems that we see at the veterinary clinic that require follow-up or recheck exams in order to ensure that your pet is improving. Following through with these recheck exams is of utmost importance. The biggest cause of treatment failure that we see in practice is due to lack of owner compliance. Rechecks keep both you as the pet owner accountable and it helps your veterinarian determine if the course of treatment is working.
Common issues that need rechecks in order to determine treatment success or failure include urinary tract infections, eye issues, skin allergies, ear infections and lower respiratory tract infections.
A second look at diagnostics for urinary tract infections or lower respiratory tract infections can determine whether additional tests are needed to clear up the infection. Culture and sensitivity is a common tool that we use. We are able to determine what exact antibiotics will treat the bacterial infection involved.
Skin allergies, eye issues, and ear infections may also require multiple follow-up visits to get a complete resolution of the problem. Eye issues are particularly problematic since ulcers and scratches can go bad in a hurry.
Treatment failure for any of these issues can be multi-factorial — resistant infectious agents, poor owner compliance, patients being difficult to medicate and unresolved underlying issues, among others. If your pet is not improving, the best way to achieve success is to work with your veterinarian and staff to come up with a new game plan, rule out other issues that could be causing treatment failure, and establish future follow-ups once changes in the treatment plan are made.
As a veterinarian, we cannot fix what we cannot see. If the patient does not come back for a recheck, we have no way of knowing that the issue did not resolve. There may be new changes present that will point us in a different direction. Lack of communication between an owner and the staff or veterinarian can lead to a breakdown in treatment success. If you are unable to treat your pet as prescribed by your veterinarian, you need to verbalize it to them. A pet is not going to get better if they are not getting the medications or treatment recommended. We have had scenarios where we came up with creative ways to treat patients, including placing two “cones of shame” on the pet to keep them from licking at sutures, or hospitalizing a patient and using only injectable medications. Where there is a will, there is a way.
You just have to be upfront and honest with your veterinarian and staff. This will prevent a lot of stress on yourself, your pet and your veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.