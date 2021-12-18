Lacerations or cuts are a common medical emergency that we see in the hospital. It is important to assess the wound and manage the situation until you can seek medical attention. There are some key signs that indicate that your pet needs immediate attention.
The first step is to not panic and thoroughly check the wound. This will help you determine whether the cut will require immediate veterinary attention. A few factors come into play including, location, depth, severity of bleeding, size, and age of wound.
The location of the wound is one of the most important factors to consider when determining the severity of a laceration. Wounds on the lower legs run the highest risk due to the fact that there is not much tissue, critical veins or arteries, and important underlying structures. A deep wound over the joint needs immediate attention to ensure that there is no penetration to these vital structures. Wounds over well muscled areas are less complicated due to the extensive blood supply in these areas and lack of critical structures.
The depth of a wound will tell you whether or not sutures are needed. You can apply cool tap water to the area to help visualize the depth of the wound. If the wound edges can easily be pulled apart and underlying muscle or tissue observed, then the abrasion is likely full thickness and would heal better with sutures. If the edges of the laceration cannot be pulled apart, then it is likely the wound did not penetrate the entire thickness of the skin. These wounds will likely heal okay on their own.
Excessive bleeding can be very concerning, however many people think that steady drops of blood is life threatening, when in fact as long as you can count the drops of blood then it will likely stop bleeding on his own.
If the blood is bright red and spurting, then a large vessel or artery was most likely damaged. Pressure should be applied immediately after the wound is cleaned and a veterinarian called.
The size of the wound is also an important factor. Punctures or cuts less than one centimeter in length typically do not need sutures. Larger wounds need to be addressed and sutured up.
All punctures from dog fights need to be assessed by a veterinarian so antibiotics can be started. Bite wounds have a very high risk of infection.
Fresh wounds that need attention heal better than old wounds that need to be sutured. The best way to determine the age of the wound is to look at the color of the drainage. Yellow, brown, or thick fluid indicates an older cuts. These wounds may still need to be sutured depending on size, location, and depth of the wound.
Pain management, e-collars, and antibiotic therapy are very important in wound treatment. An e-collar is super important because self-trauma can prevent healing or lead to more damage to the tissue. Inappropriate antibiotic therapy can lead to severe infection and possibly sepsis.
When in doubt, contact your veterinarian for advice. It is better to be safe than sorry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.