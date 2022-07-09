Navicular syndrome is due to abnormalities in the navicular bone and its cartilage. Typically, it begins with inflammation of the navicular bursa. This bursa lies between the deep digital flexor tendon and the navicular bone in the foot. The navicular bone is a small, flat bone that is wide and in the center of the foot. It sits between the coffin bone and the short pastern bone. There are several ligaments that attach to the navicular bone and hold the bone in place.
Racing, cutting, jumping, and roping horses have a high incidence of navicular syndrome. Horses with small feet in proportion to their body size and those with poor hoof balance appear to be predisposed to navicular disease. Those horses that live and work in less controlled and uneven environments are at a higher risk for navicular disease.
Common signs seen in horses with caudal heel pain (which includes navicular disease) include: landing toe first, stumbling, tripping, narrow contracted heels, long toes, narrow frog, shortened stride, stiff gait, pain with hoof testers across the heal and/or from the side of the frog to the wall, and worsened pain on uneven ground.
The best way to determine the cause of caudal heel pain in your horse is to perform a thorough lameness exam, which will include hoof testing, nerve block, radiographs, and possibly ultrasound and/or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
Treatment for navicular disease is to provide temporary relief from pain. The disease and changes itself are not curable. Pain management and proper hoof care, which includes making sure the hoof is balanced are the cornerstones to treatment. Special shoeing can also help relieve pressure placed on the navicular bone. This includes rocker-toed shoes, padding, and heel elevation via wedges. The navicular bursa and coffin joint can also be injected with medications to help with inflammation and provide lubrication to the area. There are also new drugs being used to help prevent bone degeneration and breakdown. A neurectomy can be performed to relieve pain in this region, however this is usually a final effort to preserve performance and can come with possible complications. Neuromas can form at the surgery site and horses are more prone to injury since they are unable to feel the back 2/3 of the foot. The hoof needs to be checked daily for foreign objects.
Horses with all foot shapes and sizes can develop navicular, however maintaining good hoof balance and heel support can help prevent many causes of lameness including navicular disease.
