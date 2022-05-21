Overriding dorsal spinous processes or “kissing spine” is becoming a more common problem in performance horses.
It was previously thought that this problem only occurred in dressage horses, hunters, and jumpers; however it is becoming a more common issue in western performance horses as well. It occurs when the tops of the bones in the horse’s spinal column are too close together.
This issue can cause poor performance, back pain or stiffness, resistance under saddle, traveling with their head up, and/or unwillingness to bend or flex; however many horses with kissing spine show no clinical signs at all.
The underlying cause of kissing spine is unknown.
The best way to diagnose kissing spine is using x-rays. The tops of the bones may be close together or even touching. Typically one or more spaces are involved. Your veterinarian will also look for arthritic changes on these bones to make the diagnosis of kissing spine.
Four different grades can be identified using radiographs. Grade 1 shows narrow of the space between the spinous processes. Grade 2 will show increased density of the spinous processes. Grade 3 will show bone loss and grade 4 will show severe remodeling of the bone.
Medical management of back pain associated with kissing spine can include rest, injections of corticosteroids locally into the affected area, and physical therapy. Shockwave therapy has also been useful in relieving back pain. Alternative medicine may also be helpful, such as cold laser therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and joint supplements. Surgery may ultimately be needed and should be performed on horses showing severe radiographic changes and significant back pain.
There are two different surgeries that can be performed. One surgery involves shaving the bone of the spinous process and the climb the ligaments to allow for more movement of the vertebrae. The other surgical option is to cut the ligaments between the vertebrae only.
The bone shave procedure is more invasive, however it seems to have a higher success rate. Post-surgery, horses will need stall rest for around two weeks and rest for around 60 days.
A large percentage of horses that have the surgery make a full recovery.
