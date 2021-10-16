Determining whether your feeding regimen is balanced and appropriate for your horse can be challenging and perplexing.
This article will provide a brief overview of basic equine nutrition. All horses need the same essential nutrients — energy to fuel the body’s basic functions, protein to help build and repair the body tissues, and vitamins and minerals. The amount of each of these components varies on the individual horse. There are some basic factors that affect your horse’s nutrition needs including age, weight and work level. Young horses need extra protein and energy to grow, as well as sufficient calcium and phosphorus levels for bone development. Broodmares need a balanced diet to support a healthy pregnancy and an increase in energy levels during late pregnancy and lactation. Senior horses need a highly palatable diet that is high in quality. Horses that are used for light to moderate work — being ridden for five hours a week or less — need a slight increase in feed intake, whereas horses that are worked heavily may need twice as many calories as your average pasture horse.
Pastures can provide excellent nutrition, particularly in the spring and fall. Grass is also high in water, so it helps keep your horse hydrated. Each minimally active horse needs at least two acres of good pasture from spring to fall. If pasturing your horse is not an option, then an average-size horse should receive at least 20 pounds of good quality hay every day.
Grain and other concentrates can provide additional energy, protein, minerals and vitamins that cannot be found in grass alone. This is mainly important in horses that are used for moderate to heavy work. A horse should not receive more than 0.5% of his body weight in grain at a single feeding. Grains are packed with carbohydrates that provide energy for short bursts of intense activity; however, heavy loads of carbohydrates can have long-term side effects including laminitis, colic and other health issues. Simple starches that cause high carbohydrate loads are found in feeds high in molasses, which can rapidly turn to sugar and lead to a “sugar high.” Fat provides double the energy as carbohydrates and can provide stamina. Rice bran, vegetable oil and commercial high-fat feeds are great sources of fat.
Athletic horses need additional vitamins and electrolytes, including vitamins E and C, as well as selenium. Balanced vitamin and mineral supplements are recommended in all classes of horses being fed a forage-based ration. When choosing a grain or pellet, it is best to choose one with 10% fiber or more. The fiber should be from a highly digestible source such as soybean, beet pulp or alfalfa. It is also important to note that oats provide 12% fiber and are a fairly safe cereal grain. Protein is also very important; therefore, your horse’s feed should contain at least 12% crude protein.
In conclusion, it is best to meet your horse’s energy needs with forage, unless you have a horse with bad teeth or some other health issue. You will want to limit your horse’s simple starch intake, and when feeding a grain or pellet, minimize their ration to 3 pounds per meal. Look for feeds with at least 12% crude fiber, and provide increased energy by increasing your horse’s fat intake.
