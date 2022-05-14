There are all kinds of funny, quirky myths about our furry friends. Cats for some reason seem to catch the most flack. I have listed just a few myths that have been debunked about cats.
Kittens don’t need to be trained. Kittens, in fact are very receptive and can learn a lot. This is the perfect time to expand their social skills and teach them tricks such as fetching. Socialization is important for all cats and can dramatically influence how your cat responds to new visitors, human, feline, or canine. Encouraging interactions between people and pets can help reinforce positive socialization.
Cats need to drink milk. Milk can cause diarrhea. Animals do not have adequate amounts of the enzyme needed to break down milk so too much can wreak havoc on their gastrointestinal tract. Cats also do not get anything nutritionally from milk.
Cats will suck the life out of a baby. This old myth is false and there has been no proven incidence of this happening. It is best however to monitor infants and small children when around pets to be on the safe side. Children and cats can form great bonds.
Cats only purr when they are happy. Cats do purr while they are happy, but they also purr when they are very ill or frightened. A cat’s purr begins in its brain. It then sends a message to the muscles in its voice box, which twitch and cause the vocal cords to separate when the cat inhales and exhales it produces the purring sound.
A cat’s meow means nothing and cats will meow for no reason. Cat’s, in fact, meow for specific reasons. They may be hungry, thirsty, in pain, or having a medical problem that needs to be assessed. No matter what, your cat is trying to communicate with you for some reason. Excessive meowing or changes in the sound of the meow may be something that needs further investigation. Your veterinarian can assess your cat for any underlying health issues.
Cats are fine to be left home alone all the time because they are antisocial. Cats seem to have acquired the reputation of being solitary animals, when many of them are very social. They love to play, socialize, and learn. Cats that are left alone for long periods may experience behavioral problems such as using the restroom outside the litterbox or anxiety issues such as excessive grooming.
Cats that scratch furniture are just bad behaved. Scratching is a normal and natural behavior for cats. It has several purposes including sharpening their claws, stretching their muscles, and marking their territory. If it is becoming an issue, then you will need to redirect the scratching to an object that you cat is “allowed” to scratch and reward him or her for scratching in that location. There are a variety of scratching posts and toys available.
Without whiskers, cats lose their sense of balance. Cats whiskers are feelers and have nothing to do with balance. Cats have a sensory organ at the end of their whiskers called a proprioceptor, which sends signals to the brain and nervous system. This helps a cat find its way, fit in tight spaces, and show their mood.
