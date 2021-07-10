I have heard time and time again how pets can sense when a person needs a companion or friend because of something they are going through, whether it is a health issue or mental issue.
Pets seem to have a way of knowing what we are thinking or feeling. They have the capability to detect our emotional state and bring joy and peace in our life. The human-animal bond is so powerful and beneficial. I have personally seen this benefit with my own pets. I love how they can brighten my day and take the stress away after a long day.
This is not just anecdotal, there is scientific evidence that pets can help to relieve depression or anxiety, reduce stress and lower blood pressure. What is even more exciting is that pets seem to be drawn to us when we need them most. They have a special way of interpreting our body language and tone of our voice in order to gauge our mood.
Did you know that in 2011 Harvard Medical School added a registered therapy dog to the school’s library?
Studies have shown that pet owners are less likely to suffer from depression than those people who do not own pets. This may be because hugging and petting your furry friend can sooth and calm anxiety. Playing with a dog, cat, or other pet can elevate serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain. These chemicals are released in the brain and assist in calming and relaxing you.
According to the National Center for Health Research, people with pets have lower blood pressure in stressful situations in comparison to those people without pets. Pet owners appear to have lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels as well. Studies also show that pet owners make fewer visits to the doctor and seem to recover better than non-pet owners.
Pets help us stay active and stimulated by requiring exercise, attention and care. They give us a sense of purpose and responsibility. This is particularly important in elderly individuals. A companion can provide motivation to be more physically active and reduce loneliness.
Dogs have also been used as companion animals for children with autism and other developmental disorders. They help to increase focus, reduce anxiety and provide interaction.
The human-pet relationship is so rewarding and can have such a positive impact on your life. A furry companion may help to make you a healthier, happier person. Make sure to do some research before jumping right in and ensure that you are prepared for the responsibility that comes along with a pet.
