When deciding to adopt or buy a pet, you want to whole heartedly commit to the idea of getting a pet. In other words, make sure it is not an impulse decision and you have thoroughly considered all aspects of getting a pet. This includes scheduling, potty training, cost, and time.
When selecting a pet, take your home and lifestyle into consideration. Dogs need a lot of exercise, therefore if you live in an apartment you need to keep in mind that they will need frequent walks and exercise. If most of your furniture is made of expensive material, then a cat that can potentially damage the furniture may not be the best option.
If you need help choosing the right pet, you may want to research the breed, as well as consult your veterinarian to help make the decision that best fits your lifestyle.
Once you pick your pet, you will need to commit to building a good relationship with your animal. Appropriate exercise and mental stimulation is vital in providing a good home life for your animal.
Proper socialization is also very important, therefore your will need to spend some time introducing your pet to new people and other animals. This will help alleviate any anxiety or stress if a new pet is introduced into the household or when visiting the veterinarian’s office. Adequate training is also imperative so your pet minds, doesn’t have accidents in the house, and is easy to control when around other animals. A little work in the beginning will make your life much easier down the road.
Don’t forget about the fact that your pet is an investment of both time and money. Make sure that you have budgeted appropriately so that you can provide proper preventative health care. This includes vaccinations, parasite control and heartworm prevention. Make sure you also purchase proper identification (ie. pet tags, microchips, and/or tattoos). It is also important to save up for emergencies, illnesses, and/or injuries.
You will want to research and make sure you obey all local ordinances, including licensing, vaccine protocols, leash requirements, and noise control. When taking your pet on a walk, clean up after your pet. This will prevent the spread of disease/parasites. It is also a law in many cities.
Do not allow your pet to stray, reproduce, or become feral. This will only contribute to our nation’s animal overpopulation and infectious disease problem.
Pay close attention to your pet’s behavior, eating/drinking habits, bowel movements, and body condition. Changes in your pet’s habits or demeanor may indicate a health condition and require a visit to your local veterinarian.
