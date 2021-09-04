Feline panleukopenia virus is also known as feline parvo or feline distemper. It has become a more prevalent disease in our area as of recent.
It is a highly contagious viral disease that is preventable by proper vaccinations. This disease is not spread to humans. Kittens ranging from 3 to 5 months of age are most severely affected by this virus, particularly those that are immunocompromised or sick. Unvaccinated cat colonies, kennels and animals shelters are reservoirs for this disease due to increased contact with other cats.
Cats shed the virus in their urine, stool and nasal secretions. Fleas can even spread the disease from cat to cat. It is highly contagious and can be transmitted through fomites such as bedding, cages, food dishes, shoes and clothing. Recovered cats can shed the virus in their stool and urine for up to six weeks. The virus can survive for up to a year in the environment. It is very difficult to destroy and is resistant to many disinfectants.
The incubation period, or time from contact to symptoms, is anywhere from three to seven days. The first signs that a cat will exhibit include depression, loss of appetite, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal discharge and dehydration. Once severely infected, cats become comatose and have a reduced body temperature. Young cats may experience neurologic abnormalities and vision issues. Pregnant females that are infected may abort kittens or give birth to kittens with severe defects.
Cats with feline distemper show a significant reduction in white blood cells on lab work. The virus can be found in the cat’s stool to confirm infection. Recent vaccines can lead to false positive results with this test.
Even with aggressive treatment, the majority of cats with feline panleukopenia virus die. Treatment needs to be aggressive and prompt. It includes strict isolation, fluid therapy to aid with dehydration, nutrition, and antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infections and sepsis. The earlier these cats are treated the better chance they have for survival.
Prevention is the best medicine. Core feline vaccines protect against feline panleukopenia virus.
It is very important to start your kitten’s vaccines around 8 weeks of age and give two booster shots, four weeks apart. You will need to continue vaccines to protect your adult cat from infection. It is best to consult with your veterinarian regarding the best vaccination protocol for your pet. If you get a new kitten, it is best to keep them quarantined from other cats for at least two weeks to make sure that they do not have any diseases or issues. Make sure that they get an exam with a veterinarian before introducing them to your pets.
