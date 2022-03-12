Fall and winter is prime time for colic in horses. Colic is a broad term for abdominal pain in the horse. There are a variety of causes including gas, sand, impactions, and twists.
Colic can be an expensive emergency call that can quickly lead to the death of your horse if not caught quickly and treated appropriately. Some types of colic can be fixed with simple mineral oil administration, while others require aggressive intravenous fluid administration, and some can only be fixed by surgical intervention. Not all colic episodes can be prevented, however proper management of horses can decrease the incidence of colic episodes.
As the weather cools down and the grass begins to die, we rely on an increase in hay for forage. Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of protein and helps to naturally buffer gastric acid. It helps keep stool moist and keep the gastrointestinal tract moving. Grass hay contains much less moisture than our rich, lush spring and summer pastures. It is very important that your hay is good quality. If you are concerned about the quality of your horses’ hay it can be tested by your local extension office. If your horse has been on pasture only and you need to transition to hay, this should be done over a few weeks. The same goes for introducing grain into the diet. This should also be done gradually, since rapid feed changes increase the likelihood of a colic episode.
Always having fresh, clean water available is important to keep your horse adequately hydrated. Dehydration can increase your horses’ risk of impaction. During the winter months it is more difficult to get your horse to drink. Adding electrolytes to feed or water can increase water intake. You can also put out salt and/or mineral blocks that they can lick on. If you have a horse that does not drink well, you can also soak his hay for ten minutes prior to feeding to help increase the water content in the gut.
A good parasite prevention program is also important in preventing colic. A high parasite load puts your horse at higher risk for colic. Doing occasional fecal egg counts and deworming with the appropriate dewormer is the best preventative program.
Promoting good gut motility begins with a good feeding program, but also involves proper turnout and exercise. Allowing a horse to move while grazing is ideal since this keeps the circulation going and continual eating allows the digestive tract to keep moving. If your horse is confined providing forage for your horse to munch on throughout the day will help increase gastrointestinal motility. It is also recommended that grain rations be spread into small, frequent meals throughout the day. Daily turnout and exercise can also be beneficial to digestive health.
Prebiotics and probiotics can also be helpful in reducing harmful bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. It also helps maintain normal gut function and balances out bacterial flora. These must be formulated specifically for horses to be effective and safe.
