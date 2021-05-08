Prostate issues are a frequent issue in male dogs, particularly intact male dogs.
The prostate gland produces fluids found in semen and lies just behind the bladder. The urethra, which carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body, is surrounded by the prostate gland. Enlargement of the prostate can put pressure on the urethra or the nearby colon causing straining to urinate or defecate. This can be very painful and uncomfortable. Some dogs may experience blood in the urine.
There are several different causes of prostate disease. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the gland that is associated with testosterone. Squamous metaplasia is the enlargement of the gland due to excess estrogen in male dogs. This typically occurs due to a specific testicular tumor known as a Sertoli cell tumor. Cystic hyperplasia is the development of numerous fluid-filled cysts within the prostate. Paraprostatic cysts are fluid-filled cysts that occur besides the prostate. These cysts develop just after birth and cause issues later in life.
Bacterial infections can infect the prostate and travel into the bladder via the urethra. Bacterial infections can occur concurrently with BPH. Prostatic abscesses can form if the bacterial infection is not treated promptly. Abscesses can be very painful and are challenging to treat since it is difficult for antibiotics to penetrate into the prostate. Prostatic cancer is less common; however, it is often associated with hormones from the testicles and endocrine system.
If prostate disease is a concern, your veterinarian will perform a rectal exam to see if the prostate feels enlarged or if pain is associated with palpation.
The next step is to perform either X-rays or ultrasound. Ultrasound is a great tool to look at the architecture of the prostate. You can see visible cysts and measure the size of the prostate gland. It allows you to visualize and collect fluid if a cyst is seen or collect cells from the gland itself. This can be sent off for evaluation and/or culture and sensitivity to look for bacterial infection.
The moral of the story is to neuter your dogs! Most of the diseases of the prostate are due to hormones.
Treatment of prostate disease can be challenging and depends on the underlying causes. Neutering is the treatment of choice for hormone-related diseases, such as BPH, squamous metaplasia and cystic hyperplasia. Prostatic cysts and abscesses, as well as paraprostatic cysts, may require surgical removal. Bacterial infections require antibiotics for weeks to months. Prostate cancer may require surgery, as well as chemotherapy.
Help protect your male dog today by having him neutered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.