Rabies is a viral infection that causes encephalomyelitis, which is a fancy term for swelling of the brain and spinal cord.
The virus is shed in saliva, salivary glands, and brain tissue. Saliva is infectious up to eight days before the onset of clinical signs. Infectious saliva can be introduced into an animal or person via a bite, through a fresh scratch or break in the skin, or through mucous membranes (eyes, nose, and mouth).
Each year many cases of rabies arise in wildlife and domestic animals. Only mammals can contract rabies. There are a select group of rabies reservoirs, which are animals that are most likely to have rabies. These include bats, skunks, raccoons, coyotes and foxes. Bats are considered the most important rabies reservoirs so contact with a bat should be taken very seriously.
The disease progresses from the incubation period to presentation of clinical signs, then to paralysis. The incubation period can be anywhere from 14 days to 18 months. Clinical signs can be divided into two types, the “furious” and the “dumb” forms. With the “furious” form the animal will be irritable, excitable, vicious, and violent. The “dumb” form is characterized by drowsiness, paralysis of the lower jaw, salivation, and difficulty swallowing.
If an animal bites you or you come into contact with a bat, thoroughly clean the wound with soap and water, then contact a medical professional for further advise on post-exposure prophylaxis. Treatment after exposure can prevent the disease if the appropriate course of action is taken within 10 days of infection.
According to the Texas Department of Health, unvaccinated dogs and cats bitten by an animal known to have rabies should be euthanized immediately. If the owner is unwilling to have this done then the animal should be vaccinated and placed in strict isolation for 90 days and given a booster vaccine on the third week and eighth week of isolation. If the animal is currently vaccinated, then the animal should be revaccinated immediately and confined for 45 days. Dogs and cats involved in a biting incident or that are suspected of having rabies should be confined in isolation under veterinary supervision for at least 10 days.
If you have any questions regarding an animal suspected of having rabies please contact your veterinarian, the department of public health, or animal control. It is always better to be safe than sorry, so testing of any rabies suspects is recommended. Evaluating fresh brain tissue samples is the only way to diagnose rabies. This means that the deceased animal’s head must be sent off for sampling. If you suspect an animal is rabid, you will want to minimize any human or animal exposure. Gloves should be worn if any contact with the animal needs to be made. Make sure that if you euthanize the animal you preserve the brain tissue to send off for testing. The brain tissue should be kept cool, but cannot be frozen.
Rabies is a vaccine preventable disease. All animals over the age of 4 months should be vaccinated against rabies. There are approved rabies vaccines for cats, dogs, ferrets, horses, cattle, and sheep.
To protect yourself and your pets, monitor your pets closely, ensure that they are current on vaccines, do not handle wild animals or strays, and take appropriate precautions if you come into contact with a strange acting mammal or any bat.
