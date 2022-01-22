Starting Jan. 18, 2022, a new law went into effect regarding outdoor dogs.
Dog owners are barred from tying their dogs up outside with chains or weighted restraints. The length of the outdoor restraint must be at least 10 feet long or five times the dog’s length from nose to tail. The dog’s collar must also be made of material that is designed to be around a dog’s neck.
Dog’s tied up outside must either be attended to while on the restraint or have access to adequate shelter, which includes shade from direct sunlight, food, drinkable water, and proper protection from inclement weather. Inclement weather includes rain, hail, sleet, snow, light winds, as well as extremely low or high temperatures.
There are some exceptions to these rules that include public camping or recreational areas, as well as hunting, herding livestock, and cultivating agricultural products.
Violators will face charges for a Class C misdemeanor, which may be punishable by a fine up to $500. Repeat offenses can lead to Class B misdemeanor charges.
In order to comply with the new law, make sure you provide shelter and shade for your pet.
You may want to invest in a dog house so your pet can get out of the elements.
Remember your dog will need to have a collar on and be restrained with material that is not heavy or weighted.
You may consider investing in a large outdoor kennel or run so you do not have to be concerned with the restraint restrictions.
Again, make sure you provide food, water, shelter, and shade in an outdoor kennel or run.
If your pet is an escape artist, be sure to put the kennel on a hard surface they cannot dig out of.
Make sure you are scooping poop in any area your pet is located to prevent the spread and contamination of intestinal parasites.
Keep your pet up-to-date on all vaccines and heartworm prevention since heartworms are spread by mosquitoes.
Outdoor dogs are at a much higher risk for acquiring diseases, intestinal parasites, and heartworms, so you will want to do everything possible to protect your pet.
This law was put into effect to help protect pets from abuse. Keep in mind it is not to punish any pet owners, instead it is in effect to help make sure your pet stays safe and healthy.
