Seizures are the most common neurologic issue that we see in veterinary medicine. Seizures are described as an animal having sudden attacks of uncontrolled muscle activity with or without loss of consciousness.
The cause of seizures can be many things, including brain tumors, liver disease, kidney failure, brain trauma and toxins. The most common cause of seizures is idiopathic epilepsy. Idiopathic is the medical term for a disease or disorder of unknown cause.
For your veterinarian to diagnose the cause of the seizure they will perform a thorough physical exam and run a basic blood panel to check major organ function, electrolyte values, and blood sugar. A urinalysis will also likely be performed. In order to rule out brain lesions or tumors, an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) or CT (Computed Tomography) scan is necessary. A veterinary neurologist will be the best resource to help diagnose the cause of your pet’s seizures.
There are neurologists in Sugarland, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and College Station. A referral is needed to see a specialist.
Indication of the onset of a seizure may start with your pet looking dazed, seeking attention, hiding or appearing frightened suddenly. The actual seizure can cause your pet to fall to its side, become stiff, chomp its jaws, salivate profusely, urinate, defecate, vocalize and/or paddle with its feet. It can be just one of these symptoms or a combination of many of these symptoms. In most cases the seizures tend to last between 30 seconds and two minutes. After the seizure, your pet will probably seem confused or lost and may have some fine muscle tremors. Offering a familiar place to recover can be very helpful.
If your pet has a seizure that lasts longer than the “regular” duration or have multiple seizures in a row, immediate medical treatment may be necessary to stop the seizure and prevent internal injury to your pet. One or two episodes do not usually require that your pet be on a daily anti-convulsive medication.
Charting your pet’s seizure activity can be very useful. It is best to record everything that happened the day your pet had a seizure.
For example, if you had guests, there was a thunderstorm, it was very hot outside, etc. You might notice a pattern when you look back at your notes and find a “trigger” that might elicit the onset of the seizures.
If you do find a trigger, your veterinarian can advise you in ways to help prevent or lessen the intensity of the seizure.
If your pet begins to have more than one seizure a month or prolonged seizure activity, then medication is typically warranted. This medication must then be given daily, for life.
