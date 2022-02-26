One of my favorite aspects of this career is building rapport and visiting with clients. I enjoy learning about my client’s family and beloved pets. I look forward to conversing and developing relationships with my clients.
Why is it that veterinarians are not treated as the caring, big-hearted individuals that we are? I understand that my description may not fit for every veterinarian. I cannot speak for others’ actions, intentions or feelings, but I can speak to my own truths. I can provide insight on what I experience in this profession and how it takes a toll on my well-being. I use the term “we” to describe the wonderful group of individuals I called my classmates, as well as my caring staff members.
We pride ourselves on saving lives. That is what we do, day in and day out. When we can’t solve cases or come up with reasonable solutions, we get upset and beat ourselves up. When we lose a patient, their loss is our loss.
If you ask a veterinarian when they decided to become a vet, the majority of vets will tell you that they have wanted to be a vet since they were a kid. When asked why did we want to become a vet, the majority will answer that they want to help animals. I can promise you that not a single person will answer, to become rich or famous or well-known.
Yet, we are constantly berated and told how money-hungry we are. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average veterinary salary is between $69,000 and $130,000 per year. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average student loan debt is around $167,000. I feel like I need to tattoo my forehead with, “I’m not here to get rich.”
Why are veterinarians treated like we are below any other medical profession? We are here to do a job, which is save animals and provide the best medical care possible. We often work within strict budget constraints and are expected to provide answers and solutions to these cases. If we are unable to work within their budget we are criticized. When did it become our responsibility to become financially accountable for your pet? If you can afford to pay $500 to $1,500 for your pet, shouldn’t you be able to afford the same in veterinary care?
It is not okay to put up with verbal abuse, threats from clients, harassment, etc. It is not okay to talk to staff members with disrespect. It is not okay to place blame on others when you cannot be financially responsible for your pet. It is not okay to threaten with bashing on social media. It is not okay to not be kind.
Kindness seems like common sense and should be second nature, however I feel like we are having to beg for people to #bekind. What ever happened to the golden rule, “treat others as you want to be treated”?
