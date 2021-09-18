Your pet needs consistent dental visits just like you do.
Dogs and cats can have dental issues. Your veterinarian should evaluate your pet’s teeth during his or her annual exam. Any gum disease or dental tartar will be noted in the medical records. Annual teeth cleanings are recommended to prevent tartar build-up and tooth loss.
Halitosis, or bad breath, is usually the first sign of declining dental health. Oral problems look exactly the same in your pet as they do in humans. Red and inflamed gums and gums that bleed easily are all signs of periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is infection and inflammation of the gums and bone that surround and support the teeth. If you notice blood on your pet’s toys or treats, that might be a good indicator of a problem.
Dental tartar is easily spotted. It can look like yellow, green, gray or brown gunk growing on your pet’s teeth. It starts accumulating on the part of the tooth closest to the gum line and works its way down over the tooth. It is hard like the teeth and will not scrub off. When looking at your pet’s teeth to evaluate the amount of dental tartar, make sure you look at the upper molars and premolars, they are the teeth that typically accrue tartar first and worst.
Many people are under the belief that if tartar is present, they can just begin brushing the pet’s teeth and it will eventually brush right off. This is false; if tartar is visibly present, it will need to be scaled off. The tartar under the gum line needs to be removed to reduce the risk of periodontal disease.
Discolored teeth may also be a sign of a problem. If teeth appear dark yellow, purple or blue in color, they might not have a healthy root. Pets do a good job of hiding any problems they might be having eating or chewing.
A dental is performed under general anesthesia to reduce stress and pain for your pet. Anesthesia always has risks; however, many times the benefits outweigh the risks when it comes to dental disease. Pre-surgical lab work should be performed to ensure that your pet has no pre-existing conditions. An intravenous catheter is typically placed, and intravenous fluids run during the procedure.
Once your pet’s teeth are clean, that is the time to begin preventative care. Brushing your pet’s teeth, dental chews, a prescription dog food for oral health and water additives can all be used on newly cleaned teeth in order to maintain their bright, healthy whiteness for as long as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.