It is very important for a horse to sweat in order to regulate its temperature consistently.
Horses can develop an issue in which they quit sweating during exercise or at high temperatures. This condition is also known as anhidrosis. This is a potentially dangerous problem for horses, particularly those that are used for performance or work. High environmental humidity like we experience here in South Texas can reduce sweat evaporation, which further magnifies a horse’s inability to sweat. It is extremely imperative to performance and working horses in our area that we catch this problem and address it. There is not any age, sex, breed or color predisposition. Horses born in hot and humid climates are not any less likely to suffer from anhidrosis than horses born in a cooler environment.
This condition can be quick or gradual onset. Typical signs of anhidrosis include increased respiratory rate, elevated body temperature and inability to cool after exercise. It should take the average horse approximately 30 minutes post-exercise to cool off to normal body temperature, which is 99.5 to 101 degrees F. After rigorous exercise, a horse with anhidrosis may produce only minimal sweat instead of being lathered. You may only see sweat under the saddle pad instead of along the neck, chest and flank. Severely affected horses may be unable to tolerate turnout or exercise on hot days. Horses with long-term issues can start to develop dry, flaking skin. They may also have a poor appetite, hair loss and fatigue.
Many times, this is diagnosed by your veterinarian based on clinical signs and an examination. There are also tests that can be performed to quantify the amount of sweat your horse is actually producing. This test is performed by injecting a medication under the skin to promote production by the sweat glands. The amount of sweat produced is then measured using absorbent paper and compared to that of a normal horse. Blood work may also need to be evaluated by your veterinarian to look for underlying causes and electrolyte abnormalities.
Horses that are prone to anhidrosis should be stalled or kept in a shaded area during the day and turnout reserved for the nighttime. Keeping fans or misters accessible can also help keep them cool. Fresh, cool water is also crucial to have readily available. Adding electrolytes or salt mixtures to the feed helps to maintain adequate electrolyte concentrations and can in turn aid in sweating. In some minor cases, a can of dark beer a day can help promote sweating. There are also several manufactured products that are commercially available. As a last resort, horses that have uncontrolled anhidrosis have to be moved to a cooler, less humid climate.
In any case of anhidrosis, work with your veterinarian to come up with the best plan for your horse to achieve optimal health and performance.
