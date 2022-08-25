How often should you bathe your dog? Once every two to three months should be sufficient unless your pet is having skin issues. Your veterinarian may want you to do more frequent baths with medicated shampoo to combat skin infections.
Where will you give your dog a bath? This depends on the size of your dog.
If your dog is small you can use a kitchen or laundry room sink. If you have a larger dog you may want to use a bathtub or patio outside. Just make sure that you can safely move your dog into and out of the bathtub.
What should you use to bathe your dog? You will want to use a shampoo that is specifically made for dogs. Dogs have a different skin pH than people, so shampoo formulated for humans, even babies, is not a good choice. You will also want to purchase a conditioner so that you can rehydrate your dog’s skin after shampooing. The soap in shampoo strips out natural oils from the skin and hair.
You will want to make the bath a positive experience. Coax your dog into the tub or wash station with some treats. Dilute your shampoo down with some water before putting it on your pet versus putting the shampoo directly on the coat. This helps the shampoo sud and spread out. You will end up using less product this way.
Wet your dog with warm water. Make sure the water is not too hot. This will dry out skin and can be uncomfortable. Shampoo your dog twice. The first time will help to get dirt off and the second will provide a deeper clean. Make sure to get the armpits and belly area. When you move on to rinsing, make sure that you get all the shampoo off. If you leave any soap on the skin, it can cause irritation and inflammation.
Washing your dog’s face can be a little tricky. You can use a wash cloth and soapy water. Make sure to avoid the eyes and ears. You will then want to use conditioner. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse it thoroughly. Towel dry your dog and then use a brush to brush your dog out.
You can use a hairdryer on a medium or cool setting to dry the coat if needed. Make sure that the air is not too hot. You will want to apply a good ear cleaner to the ears.
You will want to make sure that your ear cleaner has a drying agent so that it will prevent any infection due to moisture.
Make sure to give your dog a treat after the bath and let them know that they did a good job. A lot of praise goes a long way to making baths a more positive experience.
