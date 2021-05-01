Skin problems are by far one of the most common issues we see in dogs and cats. Allergy treatment has many significant advances. Steroids used to be the mainstay of treatment. Use of steroids has gone by the wayside thanks to new, safer medications.
Signs of dogs with allergies include chewing on feet, rubbing on the carpet, scratching the body, hair loss, mutilated skin, whelps and recurrent ear infections.
A dog that is allergic to something, including food or pollens, will show the problem through the skin and itching. The skin lesions that you see on an allergic dog are usually a result of self-mutilation. This is why the hair loss is typically patchy or mottled.
The skin may be dry, crusty, red, or even oily. It is very common for dogs to get secondary bacterial infections due to this self-mutilation.
Allergens are molecules that the body is reacting to. Allergens may come from trees, grass, weeds, fabrics, rubber, plastics, foods, food additives, milk products, house mites, dust mites, or flea bites, just to name a few of the common ones. When allergens are inhaled, ingested, or come into direct contact with the dog’s body, the immune system reacts by releasing histamine.
Most allergies that are seasonal are inhalant or environmental. These allergies may occur only a few weeks or months out of the year. Allergies that occur year-round are more likely to be ingested, therefore they are some sort of food allergy.
The best way to determine exactly what the animal is allergic to is to perform allergy testing.
This can easily be done with a small sample of blood. Results will reveal what foods, pollens, fleas, mites, trees, and grasses your pet is allergic to.
The other option, particularly for food allergies, is to eliminate ingredients individually from your pet’s diet. We do this in the form of a food trial.
The trial must take place over a three-month period. The diet cannot include any treats or other food than the one selected by you and your veterinarian.
Treating allergies has come a long way, however it can still be a challenge. Avoidance is ideal, however this can be difficult. For this to work, allergy testing must be done and the specific allergens identified.
There are new injections that last four to eight weeks. It is a protein that works like your dog’s own immune system to block the main protein that sends signals triggering itching. It can be used in dogs of any age and does not have negative side effects on the liver or kidneys.
There is an oral option to treat allergies, itching and skin inflammation.
It starts to work within four hours of administration; however, it can only be used in dogs 12 months and older. It is safe for long-term use or can be used for short periods to help with flare-ups.
Immunotherapy also can be used to help with allergies. A serum or shot can be formulated to help desensitize your pet to specific allergens.
If your pet is experiencing allergies, visit with your veterinarian about the best option for your pet.
