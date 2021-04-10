Urinary incontinence is a common concern in older pets. Incontinence is described as the inability to hold one’s urine.
True incontinence is usually seen when puddles are formed at rest. Sometimes you will see excessive licking at the genital area. There can be many different diseases that can cause or imitate urinary incontinence. The best thing to do is seek veterinary care once you notice these symptoms.
The first thing that should be ruled out is a urinary tract infection. A urinalysis and sediment evaluation is performed in-house and takes just a few minutes to determine if an infection is what is causing or aggravating your problem. A history of recent trauma may be the cause of urinary incontinence. Sometimes a recent or previous fall, or being hit by a car, among other incidents, can cause the muscle of the sphincter not to work properly.
Another reason some dogs have trouble holding their urine is a problem with kidney function or the development of diabetes. Both of these cause a marked increase in water intake, which in turn causes a huge fluctuation in the amount of urine produced. These two problems can be easily diagnosed with bloodwork.
If all of the other problems have been ruled out, then there is hormonal or age-related incontinence. Hormone-responsive urinary incontinence is a condition causing involuntary voiding of urine due to decreased urethral sphincter tone. It is most common in middle-aged female dogs but can occur in neutered male dogs as well. The onset of incontinence may be months to years after being spayed. Boxers, Doberman pinschers, German shepherds, old English sheepdogs, Rottweilers, springer spaniels and Weimaraners are breeds that are predisposed to hormone-responsive urinary incontinence. Dogs that have bladders that sit lower in the abdomen than normal or those that are overweight are at a higher risk.
The treatment for this problem is adding an oral hormone supplement. Estrogen-derived supplements can help and sometimes eliminate your problem. They are usually given once or twice a day for a month and then sometimes you are able to start giving them less often. Switching to every other day or a couple of times a week can sometimes keep the problem at bay. If hormone replacement still doesn’t seem to solve the problem, there is not much else that can be done medically. They sell diapers and pee pads made specifically for those dealing with heat or incontinence problems. These provide sanitary solutions for an incurable problem.
