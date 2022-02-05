Valentine’s Day is all about love and we know you love your pet. In order to keep your pet safe this Valentine’s Day, avoid chocolate, toxic flowers, sugar free candy/gum, alcohol, streamers/decorations, and candles.
Keep Valentine’s Day chocolate away from pets. The theobromine from the coca plant is the cause of toxicity. Darker chocolate has higher concentrations of this ingredient and will cause more severe symptoms. This is a dose dependent toxicity, therefore it takes much less chocolate in a small dog to be toxic. Cats are highly sensitive to this substance. Signs of toxicity include vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst, increased heart rate, increased urinating, restlessness, panting, muscle tremors, seizures, or heart failure. Clinical signs may take hours to develop and can last for days.
Avoid bringing toxic flowers into your home or ensure that they are out of your pet’s reach. Lilies are particularly harmful and can cause kidney failure and death. Thorny plants such as roses can lead to injury as well. There are several houseplants that can cause toxicity if ingested. Familiarize yourself with any plants that you bring into your home.
Keep your pet away from sugar-free treats. Zylitol, which is found in sugar-free candies, chocolates, and baked goods are highly toxic to dogs by causing a rapid decrease in blood sugar and even liver failure. This is dose dependent so again, the smaller the dog, the more sensitive they are to the toxin.
Alcohol is a no-no for pets. They are much more sensitive to alcohol than humans. It can cause a drop in blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature. Severely affected animals can experience seizures and even respiratory failure.
Decorations and wrapping can be fun to play with, but potentially deadly if ingested. Ribbons and bows can be dangerous if ingested and lead to an intestinal obstruction. If untreated, this can be potentially deadly.
Candles can lead to burns or cause a house fire. Animals are curious and may play with unattended flames. Your pet may accidentally knock the candle over and catch your house on fire. Burns can be very painful and run a risk for infection. If your pet is burned, spray the area with cool water and then contact your veterinarian.
By educating yourself you can help to avoid potential hazards of the holiday and ensure that you have a wonderful, safe Valentine’s Day.
