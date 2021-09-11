There are viral diseases that are a significant danger to cats and that kill millions of cats each year. We have rapid, in-house testing for both of these diseases. These viral diseases include feline leukemia (FeLv) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).
These viruses are species-specific to cats and are not transmissible to other animals or people. Once a cat becomes infected with one of these viruses, there is no cure. Any of these infections can be carried and spread for long periods of time by cats that are harboring the virus but show no obvious signs of disease. Cats that are infected but appear healthy may not become ill for months or years; however, they are always a contagious risk to other cats. Any new cat that is being brought into your home should be tested for these viruses prior to being allowed in contact with any existing household cats.
Feline leukemia virus infection is the primary viral killer of cats today. It is an extremely aggressive and fatal virus that attacks a cat’s immune system causing anemia, cancer and an impaired resistance to fighting off other diseases that a healthy cat would not get. Once infected, it is rare for a cat to live beyond two or three years.
Transmission of feline leukemia virus is through direct contact with body fluids from an infected cat — saliva, urine and blood. The virus can spread among cats that groom each other and share water and food bowls and litter boxes. The virus can also be transmitted from a mother cat to her kittens while they are in the womb or after birth as the mother attends to them. Cats who are at highest risk are those whose history includes exposure to unprotected cats or strays and cats from shelter environments or high density housing situations such as catteries. Kittens and young cats are at higher risk than older cats. Proper vaccination includes an initial series of two injections followed by annual boosters.
FIV, also referred to as ”feline AIDS,” is related to the HIV virus that causes AIDS in people. This virus depresses a cat’s immune system, making it much more susceptible to other common cat infectious diseases. After being infected, a cat can live many years symptom free. This virus is transmitted largely by blood transfer through cat bites. Those at highest risk are outdoor roaming cats who get into fights with infected cats. Male cats, especially those not neutered, make up the largest percentage of FIV-infected cats. A blood test will tell if a cat is a carrier of the disease; this test tests for presence of antibody to the virus. Kittens who are 6 months of age or younger may test falsely positive if they have maternal antibody present; these cats can be retested after 6 months of age.
Symptoms of either of these diseases include weight loss, anemia, chronic unexplained fevers or recurrent infections, diarrhea, loss of appetite, lethargy, upper respiratory infections, bladder infections, skin infections, lymph node enlargement, gingivitis/stomatitis (mouth infection), jaundice and neurological abnormalities.
