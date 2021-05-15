As a veterinarian, my job is to assess, diagnose and treat the patient, as well as communicate with the owner. In many situations, the diagnosis is not the most challenging aspect of the job.
Treatment, communication, and follow-up are often left in the hands of the owner. We strive to help take some of that burden off our clients by making follow-up calls and scheduling recheck appointments; however, it is ultimately the owners responsibility to follow through with these recommendations and reciprocate communication.
Compliance
Many of the treatments that we send home are labor intensive and time consuming. It is important for owners to follow through with treatment plans to get the best results and outcomes possible. If an owner is unable to follow the treatment plan, then optimal results cannot be expected. We frequently hear from owners that medications are not working; however, after asking more specific questions, we find that the owner is unable or unwilling to medicate. Treatment plans have to be re-evaluated and revamped if and when the owner informs us of these issues. That brings me to the next point — communication.
Communication
Communication is a two-way street. It is the clinic’s responsibility to follow-up with clients to check on their pet. It is the owner’s responsibility to inform us between visits, rechecks, and follow-up calls if the situation or symptoms have worsened or if new signs have developed. It is also left up to the owner to return follow-up calls, e-mails and texts. Without this two-way communication, the patient will ultimately suffer because the issue will not get resolved. My ultimate goal for any issue is to avoid frequent visits back to the clinic and resolution of the problem. Take skin/allergy cases for example. If I can keep a patient’s skin healed up and the itching under control that will prevent future, costly veterinary visits and a happier, healthier patient.
Follow-up
Follow-up or recheck visits are of utmost importance to determine whether the course of treatment is truly working. Without these necessary visits, conditions may not improve or worsen. The only way to ensure that a treatment plan is working is for there to be diligent follow-up and recheck visits. There are specific things that the veterinarian will look for that may not be seen or noticed by the owner. For example, I like to perform two week rechecks on all my ear infections cases. A cytology is performed at the recheck visit. The amount of yeast and bacteria can be quantified and the course of treatment can be planned out. If the patient was not rechecked, a small amount of bacteria or yeast may be left behind and lead to another infection in the near future. This also allows for bacterial resistance by not fully clearing up the infection.
Remember, your pet’s medical management is a team effort. The treatment success relies on compliance, communication and follow-up. Help us help your pet.
