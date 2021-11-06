What has to be done is a common question we get in the clinic in regards to yearly wellness visits. Here are a few questions to ask yourself if this thought comes to your mind? Has your pet ever been bitten by a mosquito? Does your pet potty or play outside? Is your pet around other animals (domestic or wild)?
Did you answered yes to the question, “Has your pet ever been bitten by a mosquito?” A yearly heartworm test has to be done. This is an insurance policy that your pet has not contracted heartworm disease from an infected mosquito. It only takes one bite. Your pet also needs to be on heartworm prevention. There are a plethora of options. Heartworm prevention can be so convenient now with yearly heartworm shots. You can also get more bang for your buck with combination, monthly heartworm preventions that prevent fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites.
Did you answered yes to this question, “Does your pet potty or play outside?” Your pet needs a yearly fecal examination to check for intestinal parasites that can be picked up outside. Your pet also needs a yearly heartworm test since there is risk of mosquito exposure. Heartworm prevention is also a necessity. We see mosquitoes year-round in South Texas. Your pet also needs to be protected against ectoparasites — ticks and fleas. Again, in South Texas we see both in the country and inside the city limits. Ticks can carry harmful diseases such as Lyme disease, Ehrilichiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever just to name a few.
Did you answered yes to this question, “Is your pet around other animals?” Your pet needs yearly vaccines. These vaccines protect your pet from diseases that can be spread from both domestic and wild animals. Vaccines protect against diseases such as distemper, rabies, leptospirosis, parainfluenza virus, bordetella, and canine adenovirus. Distemper is a contagious, incurable, often fatal, multisystemic viral disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. It is spread by discharge from the nose and eyes of infected dogs. Parvovirus is the most common infectious disorder of young dogs. It is a highly contagious and spread through contact with feces, fomites, or contaminated soil. Canine Adenovirus Type 2 is one of the causes of infectious tracheobronchitis or “kennel cough.” It is spread from dog to dog through infected respiratory secretions or contact with contaminated feces or urine. Parainfluenza Virus is a highly contagious respiratory infection that is one of the causes of kennel cough. The virus is spread through aerosolized respiratory secretions. Bordetella is the most common bacteria isolated from dogs with kennel cough. It can be spread by nose-to-nose contact (licking, nuzzling), through the air (coughing or sneezing), or via contaminated fomites. Leptospirosis is a bacteria that is carried by wild animals and spread in urine. Rabies is a viral infection spread in saliva that is fatal.
